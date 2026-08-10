Apartments for sale in Leipalingio seniunija, Lithuania

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Apartments in Leipalingio seniunija, Lithuania

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5 room apartment in Leipalingis, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Leipalingis, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
2-room and 3-room apartments with a property of 39,88 ar in the historic building Leipalink …
$43,474
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