Houses with garage for sale in Lazdiju rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

3 properties total found
House in Volskai, Lithuania
House
Volskai, Lithuania
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale in a unique location The homestead is located in a wonderful corner of na…
$153,016
House in Norageliai, Lithuania
House
Norageliai, Lithuania
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious two -storey dwelling house near the largest and most famous lake in Southern Lith…
$51,286
House in Veisiejai, Lithuania
House
Veisiejai, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
On the roads, in a small but very cozy and quiet Dzūkija town, near the vintable lake of Anč…
$174,372
