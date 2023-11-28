Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lazdiju rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

7 properties total found
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Norageliai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Norageliai, Lithuania
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious two-storey residential house for sale near the largest and most famous lake in So…
€56,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060063063 eimantas.andreikevicius@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Meteliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Meteliai, Lithuania
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Homestead for sale, together with rural tourism business by Lake Dę, Lake Dęs is the largest…
€720,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060311811 ramunas.peciulaitis@capital.lt
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Naujoji Kirsna, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Naujoji Kirsna, Lithuania
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS NEW CIRSION House brick, not new construction, requiring some…
€69,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060797977 gerda.isaikiniene@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating in Lazdijai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Lazdijai, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
REDUCED PRICE !!! SHOWING IN THE CYSTON CITY, LASK RAJ House for sale with a 20 acre plot …
€23,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064877728 ugne.butrime@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating in Nekrunai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Nekrunai, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
€21,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060052052 nojus.bakunas@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating in Kuciunai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kuciunai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR THE LEGAL CITY OF THE FREATMENT! _________________________________________________…
€11,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068217000 mantas.navickas@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in civonys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
civonys, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE OBJECT - ACTIVE BUSINESS COUNTRY LOCRETY This is a place for you if you dream of i…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060052052 nojus.bakunas@capitalrealty.com

