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Houses for sale in Lazdiju rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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10 properties total found
House in Naujoji Kirsna, Lithuania
House
Naujoji Kirsna, Lithuania
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF TWO FEEDINGSTUFFS IN NEW CIRCUMSTANCES IN THE PRICE OF A STATE SUPPORT! House of sto…
$49,810
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House in Viestartai, Lithuania
House
Viestartai, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy and carefully maintained homestead is sold in the village of Public Service, surround…
$160,135
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House in Stebuliai, Lithuania
House
Stebuliai, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead is sold in Lazdijai district, Miracle village! Looking for a place for recrea…
$21,911
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House in Lazdijai, Lithuania
House
Lazdijai, Lithuania
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
SALES OF INDUSTRIAL AND STORAGE ALLOCATION BUILDINGS WITH LOWER IN ALYONE The object is sui…
$15,604
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House in Veisiejai, Lithuania
House
Veisiejai, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
On the roads, in a small, but very cozy and quiet Dzūkija town, near the vintable lake of An…
$207,515
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House in Avizieniai, Lithuania
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead is sold in the vicinity of lakes and forests - Lazdijų r., Šlavanjų sen., Aviž…
$29,400
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TekceTekce
House in Lazdijai, Lithuania
House
Lazdijai, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
REDUCED PRICE!!!! SALE OF SOFTWARE IN THE CITIZENS IN THE AREA OF LAZDITS. The house is so…
$23,244
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House in Varviske, Lithuania
House
Varviske, Lithuania
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Varviškės village for sale Lazdijai district Near the border, the homestead (farmstead) in t…
$18,549
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House in Civonys, Lithuania
House
Civonys, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
SUBMITTED INDIVIDUAL OBJECT - OPERATING BUSINESS IN THE COUNTRY OF SLAUGHTERHOUSE This is a …
$250,732
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House in Gegute, Lithuania
House
Gegute, Lithuania
Area 696 m²
Number of floors 2
WOULD YOU LIKE TO HAVE YOUR OWN LAKE AND RURAL TOURISM COMPLEX SURROUNDED BY NATURE? Looking…
$3,32M
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