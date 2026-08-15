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Residential properties for sale in Lazdiju miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Lazdijai, Lithuania
House
Lazdijai, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
REDUCED PRICE!!!! SALE OF SOFTWARE IN THE CITIZENS IN THE AREA OF LAZDITS. The house is so…
$23,244
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House in Lazdijai, Lithuania
House
Lazdijai, Lithuania
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
SALES OF INDUSTRIAL AND STORAGE ALLOCATION BUILDINGS WITH LOWER IN ALYONE The object is sui…
$15,604
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