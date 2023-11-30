Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Lapiu seniunija, Lithuania

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Satijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Satijai, Lithuania
4 ha plot of land for sale in Kaunas district. Foxes old. km. 1 ha is available and adjacen…
€89,900
Plot of land in Peleniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Peleniai, Lithuania
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION ANT NERIES CHRANT ONLY 12 km FROM THE COUNCIL CIT…
€129,000
Plot of land in Lapes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lapes, Lithuania
€28,600
Plot of land in Satijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Satijai, Lithuania
€133,540
Plot of land in Satijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Satijai, Lithuania
Forestry 1 ha plot for sale in Kaunas district, Foxes old, Shatian village Plot cadastral …
€14,900
Plot of land in Satijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Satijai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF SELLOW WITH THE CUSTOMMER CHANGUAGE! --------------------------------------------…
€49,000
Plot of land in Satijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Satijai, Lithuania
€11,999
