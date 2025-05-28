Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Lapiu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Lapiu seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Draseikiai, Lithuania
House
Draseikiai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
SALES SODO IN THE FOREST OF THE FOREST Do not miss the opportunity to buy your own corner a…
$72,826
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lapiu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go