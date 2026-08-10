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Houses for sale in Lapiu seniunija, Lithuania

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5 properties total found
House in Draseikiai, Lithuania
House
Draseikiai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SODO HOUSEHOLD IN DRAGES WITH A MAXIMUM ACID AND AUDIBLE NETOLI FOOD Looking for pe…
$55,067
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House in Lapes, Lithuania
House
Lapes, Lithuania
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM ELECTRICALLY INSTALLATED IN 2025 The house is fully renovated, with spacious baseme…
$346,632
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House in Draseikiai, Lithuania
House
Draseikiai, Lithuania
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
SODO HOUSEHOLD IN THE NERIES OF THE GREEN SIGNIFICANT - IN THE SECONS, THE RAJ. A garden ho…
$68,034
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TekceTekce
House in Lapes, Lithuania
House
Lapes, Lithuania
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury house for sale surrounded by nature, Lapės, Kaunas district - your dream home with ex…
$409,149
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House in Draseikiai, Lithuania
House
Draseikiai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Private house, Žiogaičių kalba, Vingio g., Mažeikiai r. A wonderful place for a comfortable,…
$43,308
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Properties features in Lapiu seniunija, Lithuania

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Luxury
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