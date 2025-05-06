Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Lapiu seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Lapiu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial property 1 753 m² in Masteikiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 753 m²
Masteikiai, Lithuania
Area 1 753 m²
Floor 1
AWARE OF COMMERCIAL ADVICE ON AGRICULTURE Address: Medžiojų g. 50, Masteikių k., Lapių sen.…
$543,478
