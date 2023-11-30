Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Lapiu seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Lapiu seniunija, Lithuania

houses
4
4 properties total found
House with gas heating in Lapes, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Lapes, Lithuania
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
€269,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Peleniai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Peleniai, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY SODY ANT NERIES CHRANT ONLY 12 km FROM THE CUBE CITY RIBOS!!! SKLYPAS IS ANT HIGHER NE…
€129,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Ginenai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Ginenai, Lithuania
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED MEAUINNAM IN THE LAP CITY _18-KOS ARS SECTION _147 KV.M. GARROW SUPPLY FOR LOSS _____…
€139,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Ginenai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Ginenai, Lithuania
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 1
The garden is in an excellent location, 1 km away, a clean quarry in Villeme where you can s…
€23,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

