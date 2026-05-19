Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Lapes
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Lapes, Lithuania

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Lapes, Lithuania
House
Lapes, Lithuania
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM ELECTRICALLY INSTALLATED IN 2025 The house is fully renovated, with spacious baseme…
$346,632
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go