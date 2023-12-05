Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kybartu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House with Furnace heating in Kybeikiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kybeikiai, Lithuania
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€143,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių

