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Houses for sale in Kvedarnos seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Kvedarna, Lithuania
House
Kvedarna, Lithuania
Area 418 m²
Number of floors 2
The house of 6 apartments is sold. The house of K. Jaunius street, Šilale district There is…
$23,186
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House in Kvedarna, Lithuania
House
Kvedarna, Lithuania
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house with a large plot in the Breathing House - a great place for your dream hom…
$48,691
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