Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kvedarna
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Kvedarna, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kvedarna, Lithuania
House
Kvedarna, Lithuania
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house with a large plot in the Breathing House - a great place for your dream hom…
$47,882
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go