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Houses for sale in Kurkliu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Pavirinciai, Lithuania
House
Pavirinciai, Lithuania
Area 3 216 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is the Pavirinťių manor complex with a territory of 44.97 ha on both banks of the V…
$740,798
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