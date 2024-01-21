Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kupiskio seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kupiskio seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Kupiskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
€53,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Lietuvių

Properties features in Kupiskio seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir