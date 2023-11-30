Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kupiskio seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Kupiskio seniunija, Lithuania

Kupiskis
4
5 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
€19,000
House with Furnace heating in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
€25,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Vezionys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Vezionys, Lithuania
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale with a 62-acre plot of land in Vėžionse, Cupškis r. self. This is a great op…
€69,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
€23,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
A COUNTRY CENTER FOR SALE IS A ROLLING HOUSE WHICH IS RIGHT FOR LIFE OR COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIE…
€25,900
Mir