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Сommercial property in Kupiskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 603 m² in Byciai, Lithuania
Commercial property 603 m²
Byciai, Lithuania
Area 603 m²
Floor 1
Scanning warehouse with CEREALS DRIVING AND STORAGE EQUIPMENT, CONTAINED BY CEREALS DRIVING,…
$74,964
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Commercial property 1 500 m² in Slavinciskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Slavinciskis, Lithuania
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
IN THE FIELD OF THE CENTRAL GIVEN, THE GIVEN GIVEN BUILDINGS WITH CAPITAL REPATCH AND RESTAU…
$812,390
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