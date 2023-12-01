Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Kulvos seniunija

Lands for sale in Kulvos seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in cicinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
cicinai, Lithuania
11.25 HOME LIGHT SECTION IN THE CITY CITY CITY CITY! SKLYP IN THE CITY CENTRE WITH THE GOOD …
€8,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Ragoziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ragoziai, Lithuania
In the Jonava district, plots are sold in the area, in the Horn of Ragogai to your home. The…
€11,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Ragoziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ragoziai, Lithuania
For sale in 29.11 a.m. plot in Jonava district, Ragose village, Calvary g.18. SKLYPAS • Are…
€14,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
