Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kulvos seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kulvos seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Mykoliskiai, Lithuania
House
Mykoliskiai, Lithuania
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
SANDLED SODO HOUSEHOLD WITH A GUARANTEE IN THE SAVIATION OF THE HOUSEHOLD, MYKOLIVES 'PRICE,…
$135,849
Leave a request
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
In a wonderful location, in the Trakai district, in the village of Šulininkai, right next to…
$82,215
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kulvos seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes