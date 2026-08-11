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Residential properties for sale in Kulautuvos seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Kulautuva, Lithuania
House
Kulautuva, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE PART OF THE HOUSEHOLD POINTS IN THE CULTURED!!!! PRINCIPLES: • House bordering with pi…
$64,824
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House in Kulautuva, Lithuania
House
Kulautuva, Lithuania
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
Unfinished house for sale (is a reconstruction project) with 5 century plot in Culture Ligh…
$87,660
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