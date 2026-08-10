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Houses for sale in Kruonio seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Kalviai, Lithuania
House
Kalviai, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
The place where the time stops and the peace lives - the homestead at the lake of the hills!…
$56,311
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House in Vilunai, Lithuania
House
Vilunai, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The building for sale is a former school. To carry out various activities. Kaišiadorys distr…
$56,597
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