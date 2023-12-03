Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Krincino seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Krincino seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
4 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Vidubale, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Vidubale, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
4 ROOM PERPLANED WERE IN THE CRINAL G., PAPIVE, LIGHT RAJ. BUTASED FOR DU HIGH, HOUSE PLANT …
€35,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Krincino seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir