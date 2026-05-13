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Houses with garage for sale in Kretinga eldership, Lithuania

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House in Kveciai, Lithuania
House
Kveciai, Lithuania
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
CREDIT RAJ, QUECIŲ K. - PARJIJDAM 208 KV. M FAMILY WITH 12 ARM AND SAFETY ELECTRICAL Between…
$243,454
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