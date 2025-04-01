Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kretingos seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kretingos seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial property 5 000 m² in Padvariai, Lithuania
Commercial property 5 000 m²
Padvariai, Lithuania
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1
HISTORICAL RECREATION COMPLEX "VIENKIEMIS" - AN EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE REAL ESTATE…
$3,28M
