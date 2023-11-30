Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kretingos seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Kretingos seniunija, Lithuania

houses
5
5 properties total found
House with garage in Padvariai, Lithuania
House with garage
Padvariai, Lithuania
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with Stillroom in Kretingsodis, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Stillroom
Kretingsodis, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
INDICATORY INDICATED NON-BALTICAL SEA CRETING CITY 97 KV. M. SODO HOUSE WITH 5.77 ARS SKLYP …
€33,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage in Kveciai, Lithuania
House with garage
Kveciai, Lithuania
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED NOT BE INCLUDED 2 HOUSE WITH THE WILL BE LELS 1st G., TWO KVECI, CRETING R. IDEAL CH…
€59,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with central heating in Zibininkai, Lithuania
House with central heating
Zibininkai, Lithuania
Area 574 m²
Number of floors 2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
€280,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage in Kretingsodis, Lithuania
House with garage
Kretingsodis, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
€177,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Kretingos seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir