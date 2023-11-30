Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kretingos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Kretinga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kretinga, Lithuania
€73,500
Plot of land in Kluonaliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kluonaliai, Lithuania
Land of residence for sale with access to Motion Pond and shared steel in G Lent, Dirvinated…
€7,000
Plot of land in Kretinga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kretinga, Lithuania
€9,000
Plot of land in Kretinga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kretinga, Lithuania
FOR SALE IN THE EXECUTIONS OF 20 ARS IN THE EXECUTIONS You are looking for a quiet place to…
€9,000
