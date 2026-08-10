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Сommercial property in Kretingos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 50 m² in Kretinga, Lithuania
Commercial property 50 m²
Kretinga, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
SUBMITTING COMMERCIAL CORRECTIONS OF GOV 85 ŠV. STEPON G., WILNIUS SENAMIESTIS, GENTING ~ 7,…
$113,246
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