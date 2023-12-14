Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kretingos miesto seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kretingos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Kretinga, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Kretinga, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
€56,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: Русский, Lietuvių

Properties features in Kretingos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir