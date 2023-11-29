Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kretingales seniunija, Lithuania

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Karkle, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karkle, Lithuania
€205,000
Plot of land in Kretingale, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kretingale, Lithuania
€18,000
Plot of land in Toliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Toliai, Lithuania
€102,000
Plot of land in Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
Plot for sale with a New Home Project on Tauro 14 Street, Klaipeda A number of building mat…
€79,900
Plot of land in Stanciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stanciai, Lithuania
€280,000
Plot of land in Bruzdeilynas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bruzdeilynas, Lithuania
A plot of 70.17 acres of house estate in the village of Bruzdeilyn is for sale. The plot is …
€63,000
Plot of land in Bruzdeilynas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bruzdeilynas, Lithuania
A plot of 63.42 acres of home estate in the village of Bruzdeilyn is for sale. The plot is i…
€49,900
Plot of land in Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
A plot of 16.87 acres for sale in the new residential quarter of the Source Street ( access …
€57,000
Plot of land in Normantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Normantai, Lithuania
€9,500
Plot of land in Graudusiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Graudusiai, Lithuania
€19,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Peskojai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Peskojai, Lithuania
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Kretingalė commune, Peskojai village, 14 audros street. Land f…
€21,500
Plot of land in Bendikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendikai, Lithuania
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Kretingalė commune, Bendikiai village (former Memel region). L…
€19,500
Plot of land in Bruzdeilynas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bruzdeilynas, Lithuania
€32,000
Plot of land in Plikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Plikiai, Lithuania
€150,000
Plot of land in Girkaliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Girkaliai, Lithuania
An array of plots for sale for the development of a residential quarter. ==================…
€350,000
