Houses for sale in Kretingales seniunija, Lithuania

House in Karkle, Lithuania
House
Karkle, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE SELD WITH 18 ARS SECTION IN THE CARTON. It is a frame house that evaluates natural mat…
€369,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Karkle, Lithuania
House
Karkle, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
A HOUSE WITH 9 AREA SECTION IN THE CARTON. It is a frame house that evaluates natural materi…
€219,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with gas heating in Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 2
A LIVING HOUSE IN LABRENCES is REFERRED TO. -----------------------------------------------…
€210,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
6 room house with central heating, with surveillance security system, with parking in Bendikai, Lithuania
6 room house with central heating, with surveillance security system, with parking
Bendikai, Lithuania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Bendikai village, Vėjų Rožės street 12. A newly built house wi…
€250,000
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
2 room house with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking in Bendikai, Lithuania
2 room house with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking
Bendikai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Bendikai village, Vėjų Rožės street. A newly built house with …
€145,000
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
House with garage in Karkle, Lithuania
House with garage
Karkle, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
€700,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

