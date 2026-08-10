Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kretingalė eldership
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kretingalė eldership, Lithuania

;
houses
10
10 properties total found
House in Karkle, Lithuania
House
Karkle, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Karkle. Here meet two worlds - the atmosphere of the resort and comfortable life all year ro…
$323,446
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Karkle, Lithuania
House
Karkle, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Karkle. Here meet two worlds - the atmosphere of the resort and comfortable life all year ro…
$335,039
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Bruzdeilynas, Lithuania
House
Bruzdeilynas, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSEHOLD COORDINATED FAMILY - EFFICIENT LIFE BETWEEN BLOCK AND FAMILY If It is important f…
$245,084
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
TekceTekce
House in Karkle, Lithuania
House
Karkle, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Attention! Especially a rare opportunity! -------------------------------------------- An ex…
$639,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Karkle, Lithuania
House
Karkle, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for peace, nature and comfort in one place? This house is an ideal place for those w…
$341,994
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Girkaliai, Lithuania
House
Girkaliai, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in a unique place - Girkaliai, Klaipeda district! Looking for calm, clean air…
$253,887
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Karkle, Lithuania
House
Karkle, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLD Karklė - a special seaside place between Klaipeda and Palanga whe…
$485,748
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kalote, Lithuania
House
Kalote, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH DOUBLE PLOT AND POND IN KALOTE GARDENS - in Klaipėda district, near t…
$91,866
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
6 bedroom house in Bendikai, Lithuania
6 bedroom house
Bendikai, Lithuania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Bendikai village, Vėjų Rožės street 12. A newly built house wi…
$268,199
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Bendikai, Lithuania
2 bedroom house
Bendikai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Bendikai village, Vėjų Rožės street. A newly built house with …
$155,555
Leave a request

Properties features in Kretingalė eldership, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go