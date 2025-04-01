Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kretinga
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Kretinga, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kretinga, Lithuania
House
Kretinga, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
2-STORY HOUSE FOR SALE IN KRETINGA. --------------------------------------------------------…
$85,243
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes