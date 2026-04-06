Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kretinga District Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kretinga District Municipality, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for rent in other sections of our portal
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
IN THE PREVIOUS PLACE OF THE NETWORK, IN THE RAW BASE, THE 2 CAPBASE WILL BE WITH THE PLACE …
$631
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern one-storey 3-room cottage for a year or longer Not in the house with a big private ya…
$1,148
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
LOCATED YOUTH 2 CASTLE WAS A PROJECT FOR THE NATURE OF FUNDS, NEWS! A new residential distri…
$749
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 9/9
NO INTERMEDIATION CHARGES Spacious and bright apartment for rent in Eitmino g. 12, Pašiliai…
$579
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Salos, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
LAST 2 CAPSULES BUT IN CURRENCY, MICRO -----------------------------------------------------…
$576
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUDED PART OF HOUSEHOLD IN RAW, RADYLLER PL. - MORE SPACE, PRIVACY AND PREMISES OTHER THA…
$749
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/4
Would you like to live in the very center of Kaunas - where everything is reached on foot? 2…
$691
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 4/5
SETTLEMENT AND HEAT 1K WILL BE IN THE NEAR STUDENTS G., GEAR, Apartment is available from 1…
$518
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
2 rooms apartment for rent in newly renovated house. This is an exclusive place to live in t…
$769
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
LOCATED FUEL G. 35A, WILNIUS NEW INSTALLATION OF THE TWO ANGALES WITH THERASA. Paupys is the…
$1,160
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/6
The 3 CABLES HAVE BEEN LAST! YOUR LAYVE! Apartment for rent with all furniture and household…
$975
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/5
MODERNUS, YOUTH INSTALLATION, 1 KAMBARIO BUT - M. LOWERING GATH! _ _ _ _ _ The apartment is …
$579
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go