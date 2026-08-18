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Сommercial property in Kretinga District Municipality, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 50 m² in Kretinga, Lithuania
Commercial property 50 m²
Kretinga, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
SUBMITTING COMMERCIAL CORRECTIONS OF GOV 85 ŠV. STEPON G., WILNIUS SENAMIESTIS, GENTING ~ 7,…
$113,246
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Commercial property 277 m² in Rudaiciai, Lithuania
Commercial property 277 m²
Rudaiciai, Lithuania
Area 277 m²
Floor 1
The house is sold with cafe premises in a wonderful place on the lake shore in Rūdaičiai vil…
$382,570
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Commercial property 1 376 m² in Darbenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 376 m²
Darbenai, Lithuania
Area 1 376 m²
Floor 1
Building for sale - 1375.52 sq.m ( former pork) with 1.0027 ha of land. Asset information: …
$159,557
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