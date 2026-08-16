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Houses for sale in Krakiu seniunija, Lithuania

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4 properties total found
House in Patranys, Lithuania
House
Patranys, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SOURCE TO THE WORKBOARD ------------------------------------------------------------…
$51,705
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House in Pajieslys, Lithuania
House
Pajieslys, Lithuania
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending LIVE HOUSEHOLDS WITH FARM BUILDINGS IN BODINGS R. The house is sold with a garage …
$41,840
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House in Patranys, Lithuania
House
Patranys, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential, wooden house with a spacious area of 39 ares and buildings of a well-standing…
$100,859
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in Krakes, Lithuania
House
Krakes, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in Krakii town. Krakės, a town in the municipality of Kėdainiai district, 21…
$13,676
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Properties features in Krakiu seniunija, Lithuania

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