Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Krakiu seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Krakiu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial property 140 m² in Uzvarciai, Lithuania
Commercial property 140 m²
Uzvarciai, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
For sale for production, storage and other activities, woodworking workshops with equipment,…
$721,214
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes