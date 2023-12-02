Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Krakiu seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Krakiu seniunija, Lithuania

houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Azytenai, Lithuania
House
Azytenai, Lithuania
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 2

€59,000
per month
House with paved road in Krakes, Lithuania
House with paved road
Krakes, Lithuania
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1

€49,900
per month
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Krakes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Krakes, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1

€12,000
per month
Properties features in Krakiu seniunija, Lithuania

