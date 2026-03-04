Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klovainiu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Klovainiu seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Titoniai, Lithuania
House
Titoniai, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
$20,867
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Berziniai, Lithuania
House
Berziniai, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
$26,664
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Klovainiu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go