Cottages for sale in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania

Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Svencele, Lithuania
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Svencele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, ec…
€229,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Svencele, Lithuania
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Svencele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, e…
€189,000
