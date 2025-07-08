Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

сommercial property
33
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Commercial property within the Klaipėda Seaport in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property within the Klaipėda Seaport
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 2 803 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial property within the Klaipėda Seaport — one of the largest logistics hubs on the B…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go