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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/6
In Klaipeda Old Town, in the house built on the shore of the river Danė in 2025, there are f…
$1,744
per month
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2 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
$754
per month
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