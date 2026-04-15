Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipėda City Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania

сommercial properties
15
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 2 803 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Manufacture 2 803 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 2 803 m²
A commercial property is offered for sale on the territory of the seaport of Klaipeda, one o…
$1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go