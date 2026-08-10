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Houses for sale in Kintu seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Vente, Lithuania
House
Vente, Lithuania
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
VENT PAMARIO PERLAS: EXCLUSIVE RESIDENCE ON THE CRUDE OF LOCAL MEMBERS! Ventė settlement - o…
$562,262
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5 room house in Muize, Lithuania
5 room house
Muize, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 85 m²
Lithuania, Šilutė district, Šturmai village (former Memel region) For sale is a unique homes…
$330,472
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