Residential properties for sale in Kintu seniunija, Lithuania

houses
4
4 properties total found
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Mockiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Mockiai, Lithuania
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
€460,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse in Muize, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse
Muize, Lithuania
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH HA LAND WRITE, WINTS SEN., FISHING KINTS K. 1 Want to break away from the hustle a…
€169,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
5 room house in Muize, Lithuania
5 room house
Muize, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 85 m²
Lithuania, Šilutė district, Šturmai village (former Memel region) For sale is a unique homes…
€310,000
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Minija, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Minija, Lithuania
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE POSSIBILITY TO SIGN THE COMMPLECTION OF THE POILS HOME MINIUM (MING ... IN SOME, S…
€749,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

