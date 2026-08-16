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Houses for sale in Kietaviskiu seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Jagelonys, Lithuania
House
Jagelonys, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
SPECIAL PRICE FOR LOFTY!!! Terras- winter garden area is not included in the total area, whi…
$110,134
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House in Jagelonys, Lithuania
House
Jagelonys, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
WE CAN ALSO OFFER THE EDGE DRIVE WITHOUT FITTING! ******************************************…
$144,913
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