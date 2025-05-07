Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kelmes seniunija, Lithuania

Kelme
7
7 properties total found
House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
$132,624
3 bedroom house in Kelme, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Kelme, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Homestead Whistle g. 13, Kelm, near the Krajante ValleyThe house with an auxiliary building …
$54,409
House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
$15,044
House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
In the central part of the city of origin, non-residential destinations are sold, with a tot…
$35,630
House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
The house with an auxiliary building stands in the picturesque eastern part of the city of K…
$65,064
House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending SPACE RESIDERED HOUSEHOLD IN THE ROAD AND SITUATION LOCAL MIESE - LANGUAGE G.! This…
$96,119
House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
In the western part of the city of origin, we sell the object NT: - land, 0.0605 ha, in Fiel…
$11,998
