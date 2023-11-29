Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Kelmes rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Kelmes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
16,2275 HA is SALE. AGRICULTURAL LAST PUBLIC IN THE WAY RAYON, KADAGIC K. GENERAL INFORMATIO…
€73,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF HA 8.15 HA AGRICULTURAL CHANGES ROAD R., LUGAL K. BEFORE THE RETURN ROUGHTER OF TH…
€33,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Tytuvenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
GOOD PRICE AND INVESTMENT! IN THE PROPERTY CITY OF 15 ARIR HOME MANAGEMENT =================…
€7,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Kanopenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kanopenai, Lithuania
DRUPSTS K., ROAD RAJ. SECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHECK ----------------------------- GENERA…
€25,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Kanopenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kanopenai, Lithuania
STAGINTRAK, TRAVEL RAJ. SECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHECK The plot next to the forest is 2 k…
€21,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Aukstuoliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Aukstuoliai, Lithuania
Uogry farm-sales Next to the Kurilėnai Regional Park, surrounded by pine forests, in the vi…
€185,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES OF THE AGRICULTURAL. CHANGER.. GENERAL INFORMATION: * Pl…
€25,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Skroblyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skroblyne, Lithuania
Agricultural parcels for sale 78.43 ha. Decoms, Silvous Sen., Pool Rase. SKLYPES: - Total…
€225,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Tytuvenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
€30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Kusleikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kusleikiai, Lithuania
€17,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir