Houses with garage for sale in Kelmes apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

House in Jasiske, Lithuania
House
Jasiske, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious and cozy dwelling house for sale. Nearby all institutions, shops, school, pond. A…
$97,460
House in Jasiske, Lithuania
House
Jasiske, Lithuania
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale brick house with a farm building in a quiet location Lyra G., Naudvaris K., Kelmė R…
$145,713
Properties features in Kelmes apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
