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Houses for sale in Kelmes apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Salteniai, Lithuania
House
Salteniai, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale with spacious plot in Šalteniai village, Kelmė district 74,96 sq.m. resident…
$26,022
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House in Janauciai, Lithuania
House
Janauciai, Lithuania
Area 572 m²
Number of floors 2
Business object for sale ( Part of the business ) with living rooms The price is given with …
$350,346
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