Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kelmes apylinkiu seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Kelmes apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

houses
7
8 properties total found
House with garage in Jasiske, Lithuania
House with garage
Jasiske, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE WAY, ERDMS AND YOUTH LIVING HOUSE IS SELECTED. IN THE NETH ALL LAW, SHOP, SCHOOL, TVE…
€125,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
IN THE ROAD, THE ERDUS 78.75 KV.M WAS WITH THE LAND SKLYP, WILL BE AND GUARGE ==============…
€36,800
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Jasiske, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jasiske, Lithuania
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE WAY, WE WILL SELL THE CENTRE OF THE CITY, AND THE HOME LIVING. IN THE NETH ALL LAW, S…
€84,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Villa in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Villa
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Farm with land and buildings for saleAddress: Strawberry 3, Wetlands, Šaukenian sen., Kelm d…
€750,000
per month
Leave a request
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
The homestead is located in the southwestern part of the district of Kelm, about 3 km from t…
€44,000
per month
Leave a request
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 572 m²
Number of floors 2
Business object for sale ( Part of the business ) with living rooms The price is given with …
€350,000
per month
Leave a request
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
In the central part of the city of origin, non-residential destinations are sold, with a tot…
€36,000
per month
Leave a request
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
In the western part of the city of origin, we sell the object NT: - land, 0.0605 ha, in Fiel…
€12,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Kelmes apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir